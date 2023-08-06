Why vote for Ken?

Fewer people are as well rounded, or as well versed, as Ken Croken. The different levels of experience give Croken a unique vision and idea on how to fix the city of Davenport. Recently, caring about buildings seems to be more important than caring about the people inside. Croken is not one to lose focus on helping the people of Davenport.

During his first session as a state legislator, Croken exemplified an intense enthusiasm to help Davenport. Standing up and speaking about juvenile issues, public schools, and mental health issues shows Croken is willing to work for the people. Nothing is more important than improving the lives of constituents, and Croken has not forgot that mission whilst in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Along with representing Davenport in the state house, Croken also served the community by being on the Scott County Board of Supervisors. His goal was to increase accountability, communication, and transparency. While working and living in the community, Croken has always put the people first. By electing him as mayor, the city of Davenport can guarantee a present and a future that will best serve future generations of Iowans.

Croken is a fierce advocate for helping children. During the legislative session, Croken stood up for school funding and looked for creative solutions in order to help juveniles in Davenport. By electing him as mayor, Ken can do his job with passion, integrity, and dignity, as he does everything.

Sam Rothbardt

Bettendorf