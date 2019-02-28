The issue is not President Trump building a wall on the border. The issue is border security, a legitimate role of the federal government.
Why are Democrats not interested in maintaining the border?
It can’t be for "humanitarian" reasons. Democrats drive millions into the coffers of crime cartels in Mexico that "manage" the trade of sneaking people into the country. It can’t be for "human dignity," given the way women and children are exposed to sexual violence on an industrial scale.
Effective border security would stop both of these illegal industries.
It can’t be for getting people a "better life." Democrats condemn anyone who hires a person in the country illegally. They call for them to be prosecuted.
Let’s connect dots and see if a pattern forms:
Democrats believe border security is "immoral."
Many liberals believe there should be food and water caches to help them cross.
They should receive taxpayer-funded housing, food, medicine, financial support and education.
Any company that hires one of them should immediately be prosecuted (so..not for a better life).
They should be given driver's licenses and nobody should ask where they are from if they are stopped.
The same place that gives them a driver’s license also handles voter registration.
In our elections, no need to provide identity or proof of citizenship is required now.
In Chicago municipal elections, Democrats are pushing for giving illegals the right to vote.
Ah ... now I see what drives the Democrats’ position.
Bill Bloom
LeClaire
