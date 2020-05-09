Letter: Doctor, doctor

First, there was a fictional medical student, Victor Frankenstein, who experimented on dead bodies attempting to bring them back to life. Then we had Dr. Jekyll, who developed a serum to mask his dark side, but instead produced Mr. Hyde, evil incarnate.

Dr. Moreau, another fictional character, soon followed in his attempts to convert animals to humans.

Finally, enter stage left, science-denier, Dr. Donald J. Trump, who has several unfounded medical solutions to COVID-19. Touted by Trump, and spurred on by his mouthpieces at Fox News, he pushed the malaria vaccine hydroxychloroquine. But recent VA studies show no benefit, with higher death rates. Fox talking heads have now fallen silent

Then, Trump suggested the possibility of injecting a disinfectant into the body? Whether it was sarcasm or not, words matter.

My question is this: In the middle of a world-wide pandemic crisis, which has claimed the lives of over 75,000+ Americans in less than three months, what person in their right mind would make such an egregious suggestion to inject/ingest a disinfectant into the body”?

Another question to ask is this: "What Trump supporter would volunteer to be injected?" Frankly, I believe they’re smarter than that.