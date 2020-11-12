Letter: Don't sell us out

This is an open letter to Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst:

We understand that the president elected is not the person you hoped would be elected. Nevertheless, your task now as our senators and our representatives is to participate fully in the healing of America and to help repair the polarization that has been tearing our nation apart.

You are not a senator who is just a Republican. You are our senator who is an American and a senator for all Iowans — Republicans, Democrats, independents, liberals and conservatives.

A polarized nation, a wounded nation, is a vulnerable nation.

So, what will you do to heal and reunite America?

For you to do anything less, is to sell out all of us.

Bruce N. Bufe

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0