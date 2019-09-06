Every day, I watch the news to find out who Hurricane Dorian is blasting now. Strangely, we have friends in a number of the locations that Dorian is...or was...or will be striking. So as we watch the reports, we see whose home is under attack. It makes this an unusually personal disaster for us.
According to the news, President Trump said that he didn’t know Category 5 hurricanes were possible (even though he has overseen relief efforts for four of them during his presidency). This is the kind of shockingly clueless responses we have come to expect from him. His (and others') ignorant disbelief in climate change sets the world on a path to self-destruction.
How many storms and droughts, floods and wildfires will it take before we acknowledge that climate change is happening and is caused by human behavior?
The only way to stop climate change is to vote for politicians who have a plan to end this climate catastrophe. Make climate change a priority in your selection of a candidate in the 2020 election. This will become more and more personal for everyone as the effects of global warming destroy the world we know.
Jane B. Cranston
North Liberty
