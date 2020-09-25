Letter: Essential workers

I have been, and still am, involved with the ARC of the Quad Cities for the past 15-20 years. My daughter lived in one their 16 group homes until her passing seven years ago. This is one of the best organizations for our special needs population.

I am writing this to give a big hug and thank you to all the direct service providers, or DSP, workers. These are essential women and men who work directly with the individuals in the group homes. The pandemic has the individuals staying at home safely. These essential workers are providing a safe and caring environment, planning daily activities and trying to keep the stress levels down as much as possible.

Thank you to all of the wonderful women and men involved with the ARC. You are essential workers, too.

Peggy Love

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0