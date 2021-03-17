Letter: Far apart

I appreciate the congenial, respectful tone the Brooks/Thoms campaign has exercised thus far. In that same spirit I offer some contextual details that perhaps point to a greater difference between the candidates than your coverage implies.

Mike Thoms’ "convincing victory" four years ago is clearly based on a comparison with votes cast for his challengers. However, Thoms’ 3,111 votes out of 25,509 registered voters means that he was elected by 12.2% of our population — hardly a mandate. Voter turnout will be key in the direction our city takes these next four years. Thurgood Brooks seems to trend well with traditionally disaffected voters, and we may see a much closer race.

The fire/police board you mention is nothing like the commission Brooks envisions. It would be a misunderstanding to view Brooks and Thoms as similar to each other. They couldn’t be further apart on issues affecting Rock Island.