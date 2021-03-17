 Skip to main content
Letter: Far apart
Letter: Far apart

I appreciate the congenial, respectful tone the Brooks/Thoms campaign has exercised thus far. In that same spirit I offer some contextual details that perhaps point to a greater difference between the candidates than your coverage implies.

Mike Thoms’ "convincing victory" four years ago is clearly based on a comparison with votes cast for his challengers. However, Thoms’ 3,111 votes out of 25,509 registered voters means that he was elected by 12.2% of our population — hardly a mandate. Voter turnout will be key in the direction our city takes these next four years. Thurgood Brooks seems to trend well with traditionally disaffected voters, and we may see a much closer race.

The fire/police board you mention is nothing like the commission Brooks envisions. It would be a misunderstanding to view Brooks and Thoms as similar to each other. They couldn’t be further apart on issues affecting Rock Island.

The water/sewer "conversations" are just one of these differences. Keeping Rock Island dollars in Rock Island will serve us better in the long term than privatizing essential services. Those — as we have seen elsewhere in the U.S. where American Water owns these rights — appear to lead to lower water quality, higher costs (which really only benefit American Water’s shareholders), and less responsive management for those who encounter problems.

Brooks brings the experience, understanding and drive of an active community organizer. Has Thoms ever visited Century Woods Apartments and actually talked with the residents there? If not, I strongly suggest he do so.

Tamara Felden

Rock Island

