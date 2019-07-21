Years ago, when I attended Davenport High School, a day came when all students were brought together to attend a memorable auditorium period. We were shown films of what the Nazis in Germany had done to Jews. Both my husband and I are descended, through our fathers, from German people. I had always been proud of my heritage — hardworking, independent farmers who helped to build this nation. But it has taken me a lifetime to deal with what I learned in high school that day, and I am still not over it.

Now, when I see photos of the wonderful congresswomen of color, who have dared to stand up to our current president and the unbelievable shame he has brought to our nation, I find myself, mentally, back in the auditorium of Davenport High School years ago. And I am just as ashamed now as I was then — and now I am also frightened for my country.

Lanora Welzenbach

Moline

