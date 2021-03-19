Letter: Giving thanks

The first one goes to those whose jobs were deemed "essential," and who had to report to work every day – yes, in person – even though they did not serve the public directly. Day in and day out, these dedicated people left the safe confines of their home to go to workplaces where the coronavirus was likely swirling around. And every day, they left work with fingers crossed that they didn’t bring home something "extra." I would appreciate it if this newspaper could print more stories, short or long, about these people and their experiences this past year, covering a wide range of occupations. Great job, all of you!