Letter: Giving thanks

As we have passed the first anniversary of the local COVID-19 outbreak, I’d like to say two thank yous that few people have expressed.
The first one goes to those whose jobs were deemed "essential," and who had to report to work every day – yes, in person – even though they did not serve the public directly. Day in and day out, these dedicated people left the safe confines of their home to go to workplaces where the coronavirus was likely swirling around. And every day, they left work with fingers crossed that they didn’t bring home something "extra." I would appreciate it if this newspaper could print more stories, short or long, about these people and their experiences this past year, covering a wide range of occupations. Great job, all of you!
The second thank you goes to former President Trump's administration and all those responsible for creating the COVID-19 vaccines in record-breaking time. President Biden’s administration is doing an excellent job in getting the vaccines distributed, likely much better than Trump’s would have done. However, no matter how great Biden’s distribution plan is, he can’t distribute something that doesn’t exist.
Luanne Beinke
Rock Island