Letter: Go away

So, Sen. Chuck Grassley thinks Facebook policies and practices are "immoral and unethical." That is rich, coming from a man who is welcoming Donald Trump to Iowa. Trump, who epitomizes immorality and who wouldn't know an ethic if it bit him in the butt. Surely, I'm not the only one who thinks Grassley has stayed too long at the Fair.
There is a country-western song titled, "Why do you believe me when I tell you that I love you when you know I've been a liar all my life."
Trump's lies number in the thousands. That the 2020 election was rigged and stolen from him is simply his biggest lie to date. There will be more.
Why can't he just shut up and go away!
Karen Brei
Bettendorf