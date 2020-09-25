Letter: Hyocrisy

Hypocrisy, thy name will be synonymous with Senate Republicans. Hearing of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, a giant and champion of justice and fairness, Leader (?) Mitch McConnell, only an hour later, barely took a breath before announcing that the Senate would move quickly to approve whoever is nominated by Donald Trump. This a mere six weeks before a presidential election.

When President Obama (twice elected with both popular and electoral majorities) nominated a well-qualified Merrick Garland some eight months prior to the 2016 election, Senate Republicans refused to even grant a hearing. Led by then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and McConnell, the Senate denied Justice Garland the due process of even a hearing, asserting that the public had a right to weigh in at election time.

When questioned about the hypocrisy, Trump said, "well they lost, and that's what happens". That was a lie. Obama was in his eighth year as a sitting president with some 10 months before the end of his term. He won. The public lost.

It should be obvious by now that the Republicans will do anything and stoop to any depth to win, ethics be damned.

What has become of the Republican Party of Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan, whom they claim to revere?