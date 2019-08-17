Thirty years ago, I was affected by cancer when my primary care doctor discovered a lump in each of my breasts during a wellness exam. In 1987, I received life-saving surgery, making me a 30-year breast cancer survivor. I credit early detection for saving my life. My surgeon removed my left breast, which had a malignant tumor. While in surgery, he also removed the lump in my right breast, which was benign.
The cancer diagnosis served as a reality check. I’ve made advocacy, education and outreach on cancer awareness a personal campaign to help save more lives. With my husband, Sen. Chuck Grassley, I’m committed to raising awareness, supporting continued cancer research and promoting early detection and prevention.
We love connecting with Iowans to both share our story and hear theirs. We appreciate opportunities to advocate for, and bring awareness to, this important public health issue. Chuck and I are honored to once again serve as honorary co-chairs at the John Stoddard Cancer Center booth at the Iowa State Fair, and encourage Iowans to take advantage of the free cancer and wellness screenings offered there. Chuck also speaks often about cancer prevention at his annual 99 county meetings.
Iowans, and our family experience, have driven much of Chuck’s work to expand access to health care and lower prescription drug prices. Access to quality health care is essential to early cancer detection and treatment. By working together, we can raise awareness and strengthen resources to continue improving treatment and increasing cancer survival rates.
Barbara Grassley
New Hampton, Iowa
