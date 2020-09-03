Letter: Is this who we really want?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

We have heard so many lies and falsehoods from this guy, it is hard to keep track of all of them. He bought his way into higher education. He is not as bright and educated as he wants us to believe. Had to have someone to take his entrance exam to get into college. Is this who we want to be our leader?

Spends too much time on Twitter all hours of the night. Made wild announcements about treatments for the virus. Is not capable of taking advice from others who really know what is up. Cannot accept blame for the many falsehoods. Will never admit defeat. He knows it all, just ask him.

His niece, Mary, wrote a book about his life and how he used everybody to his advantage, including all the family members and friends. Never worked a day in his life. I could go on and on, but this is enough. Thanks for letting me blow my stack.

Ralph Bennett

Davenport

