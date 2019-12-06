Letter: No one pushed back

Faced with public reaction after being bathed in the spotlight of an excellent news report, Republican officials and others lost no time in distancing themselves from the political rally at the Pleasant View Baptist Church. While disavowing any connection with the unscheduled white supremacy provocateur at the rally, itself a probable violation of the law regarding tax exempt status for religious organizations, all were there for the same reason.

The most telling sentence in the Dec. 4 Quad-City Times article about the disavowals was, "No one in the audience pushed back or disavowed what he said," referring to the highly racist comments of the supposedly uninvited speaker.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The audience included members of the church, Republican officials and the public. Probably there were some in the audience who were uncomfortable with his remarks; perhaps even some who disagreed. In the late 1930s, in Germany, there were similar gatherings, but no one in the audience pushed back or disavowed what he said.

Glenn Leach

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0