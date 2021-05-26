Letter: No progress report

Davenport Schools have not reported on the progress being made toward the Iowa Department of Education’s citations on disproportionality. The disproportionality citations noted three areas of concern for Black students. The three areas are disproportionate numbers of Black students identified for special education, disproportionate percentages of Black students suspended and expelled, and disproportionate incidents of seclusion and restraint of Black students.

The citations were received in March 2018. Since then, three superintendents have not reported on any of the steps being taken to reduce disproportionality, which impacts the instructional growth, development and improvement of the educational environment for the Black students of Davenport.

Disproportionality begins at the elementary level because students whose culture differs from many of their teachers and peers enter school with multiple learning and behavioral deficits due to lack of exposure to education rather than being individuals entitled for special education. Reducing disproportionality will require intense professional development for teachers at the elementary level in the culture of poverty, Black cultural studies and crisis development response.

Bruce Noah

Rock Island

