Letter: Put pressure on Reynolds

I am writing to ask Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to put a mandatory "stay at home" order in place now.

There also must be monetary consequences for not following the order. I have been writing, calling, posting on her Facebook. At her daily news conferences, she refers to her "suggestion" to stay at home. It is not working. On March 8, there were three cases that could have been contained in Johnson County. On March 31, there were 497 cases and seven deaths.

At a news conference, when asked by a reporter when she would put the order in effect, her comment was that we did not have a case in every county. Really? That is what our governor is basing her decisions on? I am furious with her lack of being proactive to protect the citizens of Iowa.

We should err on the side of caution. At one conference she said she was waiting for instruction from the federal government. Well, we all know how that is working.

I am hoping that all newspapers in Iowa will put pressure on the governor to not wait another day, because the virus continues to spread with people not following her "suggestion."

I do not seem to be getting through to her as a single taxpaper and native Iowan.

I need your help — now