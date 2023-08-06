Traveling from Madison, Wisconsin, I ran the Bix 7 on July 29th expecting it to be a one-and-done experience for me – just check it off my bucket list. But, my experience on Saturday has left me eager to register for next year’s race!

What a fantastic community effort. I know the incredible number of volunteers I saw on Friday and Saturday represented just a fraction of the corps of individuals who make the event possible every year. And, also, thank you to the wonderful spectators and community participants; what wonderful ambassadors for the hospitality of Davenport and the Quad Cities. I look forward to returning to the Bix … and bringing friends!