Our country is being torn apart. Polarization has become extreme. Dialogue often rotates around exchanging broadsides of insults. Our ability to engage in substantive debate and discourse seems to be speeding toward becoming an extinct art.
Recently an organization, Better-Angels, was formed to help citizens of both political persuasions to reconnect through learning some simple discussion techniques. The organization is spreading rapidly throughout the country. In Clinton, a Better-Angels group has become operational. As we meet, we are finding that there is much more common ground among us than the media suggests. As we meet, we are gaining broader understanding and new perspectives about issues.
On May 21, you published a letter by Mike Diamond which serves as a handout as we talk to groups about Better-Angels. It illustrates two problems. First, Mr. Diamond’s letter was a coarse, crude, insulting diatribe. Second, your editorial decision to publish such a vacuous piece simply worsens an already bad situation. Bad editorial decisions have caused many to join the ranks of former readers and are pushing others to teeter on the brink of canceling.
Explore the Better-Angels website (www.Better-Angels.org). I urge you to reflect how the Quad-City Times can promote and contribute to a healthy dialogue of issues rather than facilitating your own organizational demise and contribute to the degrading of our social fabric.
Become a part of the solution, rather than continuing to exacerbate the turmoil and division.
Brian Tugana
Clinton
