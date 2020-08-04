Letter: Random thoughts

Just a few random responses because I could not help myself:

1. To reader Jim Noland's question in his opinion letter that, if face masks work, then why not return to school: Jim, if we cannot get all grown adults to wear them, good luck keeping them on young children.

2. To Bob Wohlford's letter commenting that racism is what happened 150 years ago: Bob, 150 years ago? What fantasy version of the U.S. do you live in? Try from the beginning of our nation until, well, as I type this.

3. On a lighter note, regarding John Marx's comment that Michael Nunn would whip Mike Tyson: I appreciate your Quad Cities loyalty, I think Nunn’s sentence was unfair, I applaud what he has done, and he is arguably one of the greatest, but may I please have some of the drugs you are taking that make you so delusional?

Andrew Moskowiz

Rock Island

