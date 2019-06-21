How about a quick history lesson.

Hey, President Trump and Congress. Read about and reflect back on the Gulf of Tonkin incident and its aftermath before you take any drastic action.

Take a deep breath and put the bully pulpit away before you make urgent, angry decisions.

Jim Hoepner

Davenport

