Letter: Spend it wisely

Do we really want to help better the lives of our inner city poor? Cities and states have been awarded billions of dollars from the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. According to an interview with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, that city will be receiving $700 million. She plans on paying rents, building housing for the homeless and paying off debts.

Of course we have to take care of our poor and destitute, but not with a $700 million band-aid. Why not fix the real problem, which is lack of meaningful employment. Why not incentivize large businesses to set up shop in our inner cities.

Imagine if Nike and Intel, for example, were paid to move their plants from Malaysia to St. Louis knowing that they will receive significant corporate tax forgiveness. The corporations would then coop with the area high schools to provide training and to prepare a labor force. Thousands of people will be gainfully employed, schools will improve, addiction and crime will decrease and citizens will have hope for their future.