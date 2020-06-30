Letter: Stand up to police
Letter: Stand up to police

It's time to stand up to the cop oppressors. Take a stand against police who unleash their viciousness and attack dogs on the innocent while their departments racially profile and involuntarily commit and force-drug the innocent at an out-of-control rate.

These cop oppressors put the real criminals, like the rampant prostitution on the streets and on the internet, on the back burner.

I salute the selfless acts of those who have taken a stand against the cop oppressors. Be the change you want to see in the world.

Mike Maschmann

Long Grove

