Letter: The taxes are too high

The talk about cutting the Rock Island County Board has been going on for years. Those people who voted to raise property taxes have proven that they don't care about their district or the community.

Instead of raising the property tax, there are other resources they can go after. The Lotto was formed to put a cap on property taxes so they wouldn't spin out of control.

Then they raise the sales tax from 4% to 6%.

Then they said raising the license plate registration fee would help with roads and bridges.

Then they said a portion of the the slot machine money would go for roads and bridges.

Now, in 2020, they plan to legalize cannabis, and they said some of that will go for roads and bridges. And, in 2020, if you trade in your vehicle you're going to pay a trade-in tax.

I would like Mike Madigan, Dick Durbin and JB Pritzker investigated to find out where all this money is going because there's no reason we should have our property taxes raised. We who are on Social Security cannot afford all these taxes.