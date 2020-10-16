Letter: Unfair coverage

Where is the equal and fair election coverage the people of a democracy expect and deserve? You write up a 15-paragraph article, include three pictures and two videos, all with a positive spin for Sen. Joni Ernst. In passing, you mention that there were people protesting her event, but never bothered to interview them.

We are, as I write this, 22 days out from the most contentious election this country has ever had and this newspaper and your reporter, Robert Connelly, chose to only report one side of the story on Ernst's (Oct. 11) rally in Davenport.

There was a whole other side to this story, but maybe our democracy is already dead. When it dies, so too goes our freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

People, use your vote as your voice before that too is taken from us.

Karene Nagel

Davenport

