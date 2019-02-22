I continue to be troubled and disappointed concerning the unsafe era Donald Trump has encouraged domestically and internationally over the last few years, along with much of his Republican administration and public supporters.
Trump and his followers continue to hurt and embarrass our country in regard to America’s financial issues, human rights, foreign and diplomatic matters, health care and the Constitution. Additionally, by Trump ignoring global warming, this is harmful to the entire world.
It amazes me that Trump still has support from his "base," which averages only 35 percent of our entire country. These misinformed and irrational Republican supporters, and predominantly cowardly elected officials who refuse to stand up to him, continue to be bamboozled into following Trump, no matter what.
Stubbornly following Trump’s endlessly-proven corrupt, dishonest and on-going questionable values in governing is downright dangerous.
Mr. Trump speaks loudly to a predominantly sad group of people who, if they had lived in Germany under the Nazis, might have believed Hitler was great. And if they had lived before the American Civil War, probably would have accepted slavery.
Just review Trump’s frequently warped and (unchallenged by Republicans) shameful TV appearances, rallies and tweets praising Nazis, white supremacists, anti-Semitism, homophobia and racism.
However, as history has taught us, pendulums do swing. Let’s continue to change for the better and bring democracy back to America in 2020 by voting Donald Trump out of office.
Michael Thomas Masters
Bettendorf
