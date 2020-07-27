Letter: Voting by mail essential

I don't know about you, but I would really miss my local post office if it were taken away. However, that is precisely what the Trump administration is proposing to do. Of course, it all has to do with the upcoming presidential election. No post office, no mail-in ballots.

A vote by mail bill has passed the House of Representatives and now goes to the Senate. Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Senate, may block this bill and refuse to bring it to a vote. He has already blocked nearly 400 bills that have already been passed by the House. So, half of Congress is working, the Democratic House, while the Republican Senate is sitting on its hands.

If you want to save the post office and be allowed to vote by mail, please contact your senators in Iowa, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and tell them you want to keep your post office and you want to be able to mail in your vote.

In the Iowa Legislature we have also seen an effort by Republicans (Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport) to hinder voting by mail. Voters should contact their area legislators and tell them they should check with voters before voting to restrict their rights.

With the threat of the coronavirus increasing every day, voting by mail is essential.

Marilyn Schroeder

Bellevue

