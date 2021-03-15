Letter: We need Gilbert

The bad news is that my friend Jim Spurgetis, 3rd Ward alderman for the City of Rock Island, will not be running for another term on the city council. The good news is that Judith Gilbert is a candidate for the 3rd Ward, which means the residents will have the opportunity to elect an alderman who is knowledgeable about the city on day one.

Judith Gilbert was Rock Island city clerk for three years and knows the budget, the debt and the problems. She also has experience with two other municipalities and understands how government works. Important city issues, such as financial stability, reducing burden on taxpayers, sale of the city's water and sewer, and the many streets in need of repair will be on her priority list.

Judith has the endorsements of AFSCME Council 31 and five of the current city alderman. I support her because she is a good and honest person who is smart and experienced to handle our city issues. I met Judith Gilbert several years ago when she joined the Q.C. Society of Italian-Americans. She supports our Society Scholarship Program and local community organizations like Salvation Army, Humility of Mary and others.

We need Judith to get Rock Island to be once again called an "All American City!" I ask you to vote for Judith Gilbert for 3rd Ward alderman. Thank you.