Letter: Wrong and wasteful

Scott County supervisors are expected to adopt the fiscal year 2023 budget this week. Well over $100 million, it will be the largest ever. Still included is the misguided plan to spend about $25 million to increase capacity of the juvenile detention center from 18 to 40 beds, expandable to 60 beds. It’s wrong, wasteful and lacks taxpayer approval because there’s simply no need.

The county board has threatened the public for two years that federal law effective in December 2021 would result in a huge wave of juvenile detainees overwhelming our current facility. Scary? Sure! But it didn’t happen. In fact, the average daily population in juvenile detention in January was only 11, the lowest monthly number in over seven years. And, the average daily population for February was also 11, only 60% of current capacity

Declining juvenile incarceration is really no surprise. Nationwide, juvenile confinement rates declined by 70% between 1995 and 2019. Everyone except the Scott County Board has come to accept that incarceration is the least effective, most expensive response to juvenile crime. Even our own nascent county, community-based, alternative-to-incarceration programs are showing positive results. Moreover, the Iowa Supreme Court announced a "holistic review" of Iowa’s juvenile justice system to make service improvements. As a consequence, we should expect significant changes, particularly focused on racial disparity.

Scott County needs a better detention center, not a bigger one. Equally important, don’t we have any more compelling needs for $25 million; say roads and bridges, perhaps?

Ken Croken

Davenport

(Ken Croken, a Democrat, is a member of the Scott County Board.)

