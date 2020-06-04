Liberal governors, mayors mugged by reality

And everywhere there are shards of broken glass, like shattered dreams, on the ground.

The looters roll on into the suburbs. And suburban soccer moms, with their guilt and their “Hate Has No Home Here” signs in their front lawns, download police scanner apps and wonder where they can buy a gun.

This is what happens when the people no longer trust their government to protect them.

Trump’s pressure obviously shook New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo awake enough to begin devouring New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Cuomo condemned de Blasio as a failure for not stopping the violence there and suggested he could have de Blasio removed from office.

“The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night. I believe that,” Cuomo fumed. “The police in New York City were not effective in doing their job last night. Period. They have to do a better job.”

They would do a better job if their mayor didn’t tell them to stand down, as happened in other cities too.

Power and violence abhor a vacuum and at the onset, Democratic governors and mayors did little if anything to stop the violence, which only encouraged the criminals. In Illinois and elsewhere, the mayors and governors backed off and watched as businesses were destroyed.