Library offers course on cyberattacks

The Bettendorf Public Library is empowering community members to become smart digital citizens with the return of the Online Self-Defense Course. Held via GoToMeeting this live, virtual course will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, and will be free to the public.
This course is designed to build a basic knowledge of safe internet practices by discussing topics like strong passwords and how to avoid cyberattacks. This unique program will include information from technology and library experts that will help strengthen digital users.
Registration is required to attend. for more information or to register, call 563-344-4179 or visit urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__events.bettendorflibrary.com_event_4442020&d=DwIF-g&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=vj0v2EYoxYZesLTAGFyp3lqNyxuLodmGzZgZjrptmgU&m=SWolqIK5yTyIhEK4vaUeqLQJiGkPFqbd-3jzaKU56ew&s=_5cM1t1V6ghiViPRNIr4YSto7jmV7BYt9ohvSit3xX8&e=
Coming up
Sept. 10: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.
Sept. 10: Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 5 p.m.
Sept. 12: Mystery Book Discussion Group: The Expats by Chris Pavone, 9 a.m.
Sept. 14: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 14: Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go, 11 a.m.
Sept. 15: Online Self-Defense, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson, 1 p.m.
Sept. 16: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Sept. 16: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Astoria by Peter Stark, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.
Sept. 17: Community Connections: Liberated Voices/Changed Lives with the Putnam Museum, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 23: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Sept. 24: Take Home Workshop: Pompom Eyeball Garland, 9 a.m.
Sept. 24: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.
Sept. 25: Final Friday Trivia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 28: Stop Motion How-to, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Oct. 1: Craft-Tea, 7 p.m.
For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!