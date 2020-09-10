Library offers course on cyberattacks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Bettendorf Public Library is empowering community members to become smart digital citizens with the return of the Online Self-Defense Course. Held via GoToMeeting this live, virtual course will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, and will be free to the public.

This course is designed to build a basic knowledge of safe internet practices by discussing topics like strong passwords and how to avoid cyberattacks. This unique program will include information from technology and library experts that will help strengthen digital users.

Registration is required to attend. for more information or to register, call 563-344-4179 or visit urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__events.bettendorflibrary.com_event_4442020&d=DwIF-g&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=vj0v2EYoxYZesLTAGFyp3lqNyxuLodmGzZgZjrptmgU&m=SWolqIK5yTyIhEK4vaUeqLQJiGkPFqbd-3jzaKU56ew&s=_5cM1t1V6ghiViPRNIr4YSto7jmV7BYt9ohvSit3xX8&e=

