Dine and drink

Enjoy great food and drinks as well as beautiful scenic views of the Mississippi River during a lunch or dinner cruise on the Celebration Belle this week.

During the narrated lunch cruises, noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the captain will narrate and guests can learn about the rich history of the area. The cruise will start with homemade sticky rolls and fruit followed by a two-entree lunch buffet. After lunch, sit back and take in the scenery and sights.

If an evening cruise is more what you are looking for, then get onboard for the Captain's Dinner Cruise. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, this nighttime adventure includes a three-entree meal featuring prime rib. There also will be live entertainment and stunning sunsets.

Tickets, including tax and gratuity, are $40.95, $30.95 for ages 3-10 years and free for children younger than 5 years for the lunch cruise. $54.95, $44.95 for ages 3-10 years and free for children younger than 5 years for the dinner cruise.

All cruises sail from 2501 River Drive in Moline. For more information or a complete schedule of summer cruises, call 309-764-1952 or 800-297-0034 or visit celebrationbelle.com.

Just for fun

Looking for a new twist on golf, then head over to Duck Creek Golf Course in Davenport this weekend and try the Cosmic Driving Range.

Running from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights through August, weather permitting, this glow-in-the-dark golf experience for all ages and levels features glowing golf balls and targets.

Cost is $12 per half hour. For more information, call 563-326-7824.

On a date

Come take a look inside the tough work of being a creative artist when the new musical, [title of show], hits the stage this weekend at the Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline.

Frequently hilarious, occasionally heartbreaking and thoroughly inspiring, [title of show] is a love story celebrating individuality and creativity.

Jeff and Hunter, two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: They will write an original musical and submit it to a festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks. They decide to follow the old adage, "write what you know," and set off on a unique musical adventure to write a musical about writing a musical. As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed?

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday this weekend and next weekend.

Tickets are $13 to $16 and can be purchased by visiting theblackboxtheatre.com or at the door.

With the family

Bring on the fun colors of summer with tie dye. Families of all ages can come express a creative side during the Family Tie Dye event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the outside patio at the Rock Island Library, Watts-Midtown Branch, located at 2715 30th St.

Bring an item to dye, cotton is best, and the library will supply the dyes. This is a free drop-in event for all ages and is part of the Rock Island Library's, "Find Your Voice," summer reading program.

For more information, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org.

In real time

Eldridge will once again host the after-dark Moonlight Chase. The race will be held Saturday beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Iowa's most unique road race is also part of the annual Eldridge Summer Festival scheduled for July 7 and 8.

Friday's events will include race registration/packet pick-up, a kiddie parade and live music by Funktastic Five from 6 to 9 p.m. Then on Saturday activities begin at 7 a.m. with a parade at 11 a.m. and kids activities from noon to 7 p.m. There also will be food vendors and a beer tent.

The chase will start at North 2nd Street. The certified course is fast and flat with entertainment and luminaries lining the route. There also will be two youth runs. A quarter-mile and 1-mile race that start at 7:30 p.m.

A Glow Up party featuring live music, refreshments and contest prizes under the stars will be held after the races.

All proceeds go to support local civic projects and organizations.

Register online or print a registration form at www.moonlightchase.com or call 563-285-9965 for more information.