Davenport native Isaiah "Zay" Davis dropped his debut album, "What Lovers Do," earlier this month after more than a year of teasing its title single — an exciting, much-anticipated feat for the 36-year-old artist.

"It took me a solid five years from the first song to the very last," he said of the album-making process.

Now available on all major streaming platforms, "What Lovers Do" contains a unique blend of pop, hip-hop and electronic production elements.

"It's a new sound. A lot of people have listened and said, 'Dude, I've never heard something like this before,'" Zay said. "But, it still works."

While the album saw several revisions before streaming, inspiration often comes while "playing around with production."

"If I have something that works, I'll go with it," Zay said. "If it doesn't, I'll scrap it and move on. I probably did that 100 to 200 times to narrow it down to the 12 songs I put on the album."

Despite its different sound, the album contains a "polished" mix of pop melodies, he said.

With buoyant tracks like "Duet" and "Dance the Night Away" setting the tone, slower-paced tunes like "No Distractions" and "Distant" give listeners a refreshing change-of-pace.

As previously reported, his track "Selfish" earned Grammy consideration for "Best Rap Performance" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

To earn an official Grammy consideration, an artist's work must have been submitted to the Recording Academy by a registered media/record company or an Academy member.

Zay describes "What Lovers Do" as big — in terms of sound — ambitious and lively.

His favorite tracks are "Reciprocal," "What Lovers Do" and "No Distractions."

"I think it's got a summer feel to it," he said of the album. "You know, people like to listen to it when the weather is nice."

Earlier this year, he signed a deal with Big Noise — an LA-based management company with clients ranging from Christina Aguilera to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

On Spotify alone, "What Lovers Do" has garnered 2,079 streams since its July 10 release date.

But to Zay, making music isn't about streaming metrics.

"Don't worry about competing with people, just try to be the best at what you're doing," he said. "Competing can put a damper on your success."

Moving forward, he plans to begin booking shows in the Quad-Cities.

Eventually, he'd like to branch out across the Midwest for touring, hitting spots like Iowa City, Des Moines, Chicago, St. Louis and Milwaukee.

At the end of the day, Zay hopes "What Lovers Do" gives others the inspiration he had when crafting the album.

"The whole goal is to inspire (people) to go as far as they can with what they love to do," he said.

