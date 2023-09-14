Just For Fun

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art will take over Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport this weekend to celebrate 35 years as the premier fine arts festival of the Quad Cities.

During this two-day festival the whole family can enjoy the outdoors, listen to live music, sample wines and beer, have fun in the children's activity tent and find the perfect art piece from the over 70 top artists throughout the greater Midwest that will be showcased. There also will be food vendors.

Awards will be given to exhibiting artists in various categories and the prestigious Harley Award will be given to an individual whose affected the arts and artists in the Quad Cities during their lifetime.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A weekend pass is $8 with a $5 charge per day for adults. Individuals 18 years and younger are free with a paid adult.

For more information visit, www.quadcityarts.com/riverssance-festival.

In Real Time

Playcrafters Barn theatre will present a unique fundraiser this weekend to raise funds for the 2024 season. The Write All Night 24 Hour Play Festival will take place at the theater located at 4950 35th Ave. in Moline on Friday and Saturday.

How it works, there will be 10 writers and directors and as many actors as possible. Everyone will meet at the theater at 7 p.m. on Friday. Names will be drawn from a hat to determine which actors will be with which directors. At 8 p.m. the results will be revealed and the writers will have until 7 a.m. on Saturday to produce a 10-minute play. At 8 a.m., the director and actors will receive copies of the script and have until 5 p.m. to rehearse. The 10 plays will then be performed for the first time in front of an audience at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

A panel of three secret judges that will give awards for Outstanding Script, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Individual Performance and Best Inclusion of Required Elements.

There will also be a basket raffle. All money raised during the festival will be used for the 2024 Season.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/writeallnighttickets or call 309-762-0330.

With the Family

The welcome mat will be out for the annual Porch Party at Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The free community event will offer a jam-packed line-up of indoor and outdoor activities to celebrate the diversity of arts and culture in the Quad Cities.

A historic theme based on the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition will tie it all together. Offering a little something for everyone activities will include antique cars, a digital scavenger hunt, chats with preservation experts, a Family Zone with garden crafts and a variety of games for kids, performances by ComedySportz, a rare opportunity to tour the Deere-Wiman House tunnel and arts and cultural organizations on hand to engage visitors in fun activities.

There will also be live music at both venues. Deep Dish Divas and the Big Top Circus Band will be on the Butterworth Center Gazebo Stage and Jed Poust will be at the grand Butterworth Center pipe organ.

The 11th Avenue Food Truck Festival will also take place and feature seven popular vendors serving cuisines and treats from around the world including Mexican, soul food, Jamaican jerk, African/Asian and American as well as smoothies and kettle corn.

The Porch Party will take place rain or shine, moving indoors in case of inclement weather.

For a complete list of activities and times, visit www.butterworthcenter.com.

Dine and Drink

The Eldridge-North Scott Chamber of Commerce will host the return of Brew Up, Wine Down on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. The popular beer, wine and spirit-tasting will take place in the 200 block of 2nd Street in the heart of downtown Eldridge, and once again will feature an Oktoberfest theme.

The evening will feature samples of local and regionally-made products including craft beers, hard ciders, wines and spirits from 7G Distributing, Ardon Creek Vineyards, Ackerman Fireside, Backpocket Brewing, Bridgehouse Cider, Cat's Eye Distillery, Double Barrel Drinkery, Front Street Brewery, Knee High Distillery, Okoboji Wines, Twin Span Brewing and TLC Brew Works.

Vendors will offer to-go sales of some products and merchandise, and downtown Eldridge eateries will sell food outside including Bavarian pretzel sticks with beer cheese, bratwursts and apple strudel.

A deejay will provide party music that may be a bit heavy on the polka side and there will also be Oktoberfest-themed contests throughout the event. For adults 21 years and older.

Tickets are $20 in advance at www.northscottchamber.com and in person at the North Scott Hy-Vee and Men-tality Barbershop in Eldridge or $25 at the gates. Tickets include a commemorative tasting glass and pretzel necklace. A designated driver ticket will be available for a $5 donation that includes free non-alcoholic beverages during the event.

On A Date

Comedian Taylor Williamson will bring his national tour to the Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, on Friday.

The professional funnyman, a runner-up on the eighth season of "America's Got Talent," and a semi-finalist on the seventh season of "Last Comic Standing," was recently named one of the show's five favorite acts of all time during the "America's Got Talent 10-Year Anniversary Special."

His performances include a dry, awkward stage persona and self-deprecating humor.

Admission to the 7 p.m. show is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling 563-328-8000 and visiting www.rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2023/sep/taylorwilliamson.html.