In Real Time

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center will host Monarchs and Mariachi, a day to explore Hispanic culture, on Saturday at the museum.

Events kick off at 11 a.m. with family friendly activities that will take place until 3 p.m. followed by the LULAC Fiesta Night from 6–10 p.m.

Throughout the day, museum goers will have the opportunity to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with cultural performances, butterfly crafts, live music by Mariachi Los Aguilares and a celebration of monarch butterflies and their yearly migration to Mexico. There also will be a 3 p.m. showing of the documentary, "Flight of the Butterflies 3D," on the GIANT Screen.

Daytime activities are included in the price of general museum admission and regular movie pricing applies. Through the museums For All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an EBT card and free for members.

Fiesta night begins at 6 p.m. and features a special dinner, the crowning of 2023's fiesta queen and live entertainment by Quad City Ballet Folklorico, Mariachi Los Aguilares and the Crooked Cactus Band. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the door with all proceeds benefitting the LULAC scholarship program.

For more information, visit https://www.putnam.org/calendar/monarchs-and-mariachi.

On A Date

As part of the Harmonic Diversions concert series, Galvin Fine Arts Center will host a performance by Skip Ewing with special guests Horsepower 307 on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Ewing is a country singer and songwriter who's been in the music industry since 1988. With roots in Tennessee, he evolved from early days as an ensemble stage performer to one of Nashville's most successful singer/songwriters. After a detour that took him to new territory geographically, professionally, and spiritually, Ewing has crafted his first new album in more than a decade titled, "Wyoming."

Galvin Fine Arts Center is located at 518 W. Locust St. on the St. Ambrose University campus in Davenport.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting www.bandsintown.com/e/104664727?affil_code=js_skipewing.com&app_id=js_rhythmic-rebellion.com&came_from=242&utm_campaign=event&utm_medium=web&utm_source=widget.

Just For Fun

The 17th annual Trains, Planes and Automobiles Festival will take place Thursday-Saturday in Geneseo.

The festival kicks off Thursday with the Stearman Bi-Plane Fly-In from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can see over 70 WWII-era Stearman Bi-Planes buzz overhead at Gen-Airpark, 20035 E. 1700th St., Geneseo.

On Friday, the Cruise the Canal guided golf cart tours of the Hennepin Canal State Parkway will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festivities on Saturday begin at 9 a.m. with the 17th annual Maple City Cruisers Car Show in downtown.

Other activities will include a train display, food, activities and live music as well as the TPA Salute to Veterans at noon with a performance of the national anthem, a VFW 21-Gun Salute and a stirring airplane fly-over.

After the car show, there will be an after party from 3-6 p.m. at the Central Bank Pavilion featuring live music by the Tailfins.

For more information, visit www.geneseo.org.

Dine and Drink

First Central State Bank will host a Grilling for Charity fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the bank's DeWitt location.

For more than a decade, First Central State Bank has been raising money for area non-profits with the Grilling For Charity fundraisers. The cost of the meal is by donation-only, and all proceeds from this event will go to Central DeWitt Archery Club.

Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips, dessert and drink will be on the menu at the bank located at 914 6th Ave. in DeWitt.

Meals can be delivered if preordered by 4 p.m. on Thursday. To order a delivered meal, call 563-659-3414. Cash or check only.

With the Family

Looking for collectible toys, comic books, cards and more, then look no further than the Quad Cities Fall Toy Show.

Taking place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, this show will have vendors with all types of toys, games and collectibles.

The whole family will have found exploring three buildings filled with tables featuring everything pop culture, both old and new.

There also will be food trucks on the grounds.

Doors open for general entry starting at 10 a.m. with a $3 admission. Early bird or VIP entry is available starting at 9 a.m. for $10.