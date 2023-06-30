Guests will have the chance to explore the Figge Art Museum for free during July.

The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, is offering free admission for the month of July through the sponsorship of Cal and Jill Werner. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Thursdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

In addition to the Figge's permanent collections on display, the museum is currently showing "The Life & Art of Charles M. Schulz," "Ansel Adams, The Sierra Club, and the Making of a Landscape Icon," "Edouard Duval-Carrié: Endless Flight," "Beyond the Classroom" and "Iowa Night Skies: Photographs by Johnny Brian."

“We are grateful to Cal and Jill Werner for their generous gift of free admission to our community,” said Figge Executive Director & CEO Michelle Hargrave in a news release. “Now more than ever, people are looking for connection, inspiration, and solace and the artwork on view offers all of those things and more to all who visit. Cal and Jill’s support removes the financial barrier and ensures that everyone can experience the power of art.”

