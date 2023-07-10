During his Concert on the Course near the 18th green of TPC Deere Run on Sunday, country music singer Blake Shelton told the crowd he heard that people were dancing and singing at Darius Rucker’s concert the night before.
Shelton said that since he’s a competitive guy, he didn’t want to see a story in Monday’s newspaper that Rucker had more action. He wanted to see people dancing, singing and hollering.
The crowd cheers Sunday for country music singer Blake Shelton.
Thomas Geyer
After all, this was a country music concert and it was time to let go. Shelton said he didn’t want to hear any soft golf-style clapping.
Shelton got his wish. And since he’s a competitive guy, he should be happy to know that the crowd for his concert was about one-third bigger than the crowd for Rucker, according to police.
If the goal of the John Deere Classic concerts was to get people who don’t usually pay much attention to golf out to the course, it succeeded.
“It certainly changed the attendance at the 18th hole,” Tournament Director Andrew Lehman said.
Blake Shelton performing Sunday during the Concert on the Course at TPC Deere Run.
Thomas Geyer
“Our goal was uniting golf fans and non-golf fans around a charitable goal, and it achieved its goals,” Lehman said of the Concerts on the Course.
“We think the concept is alive and well and we’re going to grow upon it,” he said.
“The energy at the tournament this year was great,” Lehman said. “This will be a tough one to beat, but we’re looking forward to trying next year.”
Images from the final round of the John Deere Classic
Alex Smalley of Greensboro, North Carolina, hits from the 17th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria, uses a wood on the 17th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Straka won the tournament at 21-under par.
Steve Davis
Cameron Young of Scarborough, NY hits a drive from the 18th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria shot a 62 and finished 21 under par to win the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria, shot a 62 and finished 21 under par to win the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Davis
Brendon Todd of Athens, GA hits a drive from the 17th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Ludvig Aberg of Eslov, Sweden, throws grass as he hits an iron shot on the 17th fairway Sunday, July 9, 2023, during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Davis
The bronze buck trophy waiting to be given to John Deere Classic champ Sepp Straka after Sunday's final round at TPC Deere Run.
Steve Davis
The post-ceremony Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Steve Davis
Seamus Power of Waterford, Ireland, hits from the rough on the 15th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria lines up his putt on the 17th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Straka won the tournament with a 21 under par.
Steve Davis
MJ Daffue of Pretoria, South Africa chips onto the 15th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Eric Cole of Delray Beach, Florida chips onto the 17th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Peter Kuest of Freson, CA hits a fairway iron on the 17th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria, shot a 62 and finished 21-under par to win the John Deere Classic on Sunday in Silvis.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria hits a drive from the 17th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Straka won the tournament with a 21 under par.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria hits a drive from the 16th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Straka won the tournament with a 21 under par.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria shot a 62 and finished 21 under par to win the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Scenes from the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Brendon Todd of Athens, Georgia, hits from an 18th fairway bunker during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria hits a drive during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Straka won the tournament with a 21 under par.
Steve Davis
Adam Schenk of Vincennes, Indiana, watches his shot from the 18th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria shot a 62 and finished 21 under par to win the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Scenes from the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
MJ Daffue of Pretoria, South Africa eyes his shot from the rough on the 15th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Ludvig Aberg of Eslov, Sweden watches the pair playing of his group during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Cameron Young of Scarborough, NY hits a tee shot from number 14 during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Alex Smalley of Greensboro, NC eyes his shot from the 18th fairway during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria looks for his ball on the 7th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Straka won the tournament with a 21 under par.
Steve Davis
Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria chips onto the green during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Straka won the tournament with a 21 under par.
Steve Davis
Ludvig Aberg of Eslov, Sweden hits out of a fairway bunker on hole 18 during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Brendon Todd of Athens, GA chips onto the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Brendon Todd of Athens, GA hits a drive from the 17th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Brendon Todd of Athens, Georgia, tips his hat to the gallery after draining his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Davis
Alex Smalley of Greensboro, NC watches his putt from the 18th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Alex Smalley of Greensboro, North Carolina, hits a drive from the 17th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Davis
Richy Werenski of Aiken, SC uses a fairway iron on the 17th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Alex Smalley of Greensboro, NC hits a drive from the 17th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
Troy Merritt of Eagle, ID hits a drive from the 16th tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Steve Davis
