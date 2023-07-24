Jefferson Starship will perform at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport this fall.

Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning three platinum and eight gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles including, "Runaway," "Count On Me," "Find Your Way Back" and "No Way Out."

The Jefferson Starship lineup features founding member, David Freiberg, along with Donny Baldwin, Jude Gold, Cathy Richardson and Chris Smith. True to its legacy, the members have changed over time, but the heart and the magic of all the hits remains the same.

The concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, at the resort's event center.

Tickets are available online at rhythmcitycasino.com or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25 to $50, plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee.

