Meier Park in Bettendorf will receive brand-new $260,000 state-of-the-art playground system, with construction beginning Monday.

The new playground includes a playset for 2-5 year olds, playset for 5-12 year olds, a spinner, a merry go-round and six swings. It also will include two handicap accessible swings. All of it will be installed on a synthetic turf safety surface.

The project is expected to be completed by Monday, Sept. 4.

Planned work also includes removing the old playground equipment, building new concrete edging and excavating the area.

The project is funded through the city's Community Improvement Program, or CIP, in the fiscal year 2023 budget. In April, city council approved the purchased order to ABCreative to buy and install the equipment.

Meier Park is located at 611 Holmes Park and is one the Bettendorf's oldest parks, according to the city. The park also includes a shelter, grill, ball field, tennis/pickleball court, recreation trail, and restrooms.

Other improvements at the park includes the resurfacing of the tennis/pickleball court and adding a 10-foot fence around the court, installing a bottle-filler water fountain and pet-friendly water fountain, and repairing trip hazards along the recreation trail.

The American Queen cruise ship docks in Bettendorf on its river voyage