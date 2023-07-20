Benjamin Firer has been appointed interim Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles music director.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra announced Firer's appointment on Tuesday.

An award-winning conductor, Firer is the assistant conductor with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra and orchestra director at Northeastern Illinois University. He received his doctorate in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University and a master's degree from Yale University. As an orchestral musician, he has recorded for the Naxos and Albany labels.

As a frequent guest conductor, Firer has made appearances with the symphony orchestras of Milwaukee, Altoona, Champaign-Urbana, Dubuque, DuPage, Miami, Fargo-Morehead, Orchestra de la Francophonie and the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra.

He led the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra during their 50th anniversary season, culminating in a side-by-side concert with the acclaimed Minneapolis Youth Symphony. He also was a teaching artist through the Yale University Music in Schools Initiative, providing instruction at the John C. Daniels Magnet School while serving as music director of the Yale-Saybrook College Orchestra.

The QCSYE program consists of four youth orchestras for students in grades two through 12. Members have the opportunity to perform great orchestral repertoire with other talented young musicians in the area as well as to learn from the mentorship of professional musicians from throughout the region. Ensemble members come from the greater Quad Cities, as well as other communities in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

