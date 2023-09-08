Country music fans should head to St. Ambrose University this Saturday, Sept. 9, for a live performance from seasoned singer-songwriter Skip Ewing at 7:30 p.m.

Ewing's performance will kick off the university's "Harmonic Diversions: Concert Series" for the 2023-24 school year, held on-campus at the Galvin Fine Arts Center (518 W. Locust Street).

General admission costs $20, with economy seating available for $15. Ambrose students with a current, valid student ID can attend the concert for free.

Tickets are available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75304 or sau.edu/galvin.

The Galvin Ticket Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to performances.

Donald Ralph "Skip" Ewing has been active in the country music scene since the '80s, clocking 15 singles on Billboard country music charts. His 1988 debut, The Coast of Colorado, produced top-three hit "Burnin' a Hole in My Heart" alongside four other top 20 country songs.

Throughout his career, Ewing has worked with a roster of country icons — namely, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, George Strait and Reba McEntire, whom he duetted with for the radio version of her hit single, "Every Other Weekend," a song he also co-wrote.

Aside from rich vocals, he also wields a guitar, banjo and piano when crafting his art.

Come Saturday, Ewing said audience members can expect an intimate, immersive performance.

"No two shows are the same … If you’re familiar with me at all, you’ll know my lifetime love for acoustic guitar and the way our music weaves around what I play. You can expect laughter, diversity that might surprise you, possibly a few tears, and definitely an enjoyable evening. We make new friends wherever we play, and that may be the very best part," he said in an email.

"You can always expect performances and humorous insight into some of the many hits and number ones I’ve been fortunate enough to write for others."

Of these hits, Ewing cites Kenny Chesney's “You Had Me From Hello”; Collin Raye's “Love, Me," alongside his own classics in "The Gospel According To Luke" and the more-recent "Wyoming" album.

"Musically, the show is quite diverse. I’ll have two other Nashville musicians with me, acoustically, representing my band Horsepower 307," he said. "Joining me in Davenport will be percussionist extraordinaire Asa Lane and renowned dobro player Josh Matheny."

He also plans to tease brand-new music from upcoming album, "Road To California." Ewing released the album's first single, "Knots," in July, available on all major streaming platforms.

"We’re releasing our second single, “Road Dog,” the very weekend we’ll be in Davenport," he said. "…The new album will be out early next year, but we don’t have an exact date. We do know we’ll be releasing at least two more singles before then!"

Ewing uses the words "depth, poeticism, musicianship and artistic diversity" to describe the forthcoming project.

Meanwhile, his recorded demo "I Would If I Could" was one of six selections featured in the launch of Apple Music's international "Lost & Found" project, which aims to spotlight Nashville songwriters and unreleased country tracks.

To learn more about the Harmonic Diversions: Concert Series, visit https://www.sau.edu/about-sau/our-location/facilities/galvin-fine-arts-center. For more on Ewing, visit https://skipewing.com/.