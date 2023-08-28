It’s time for fall racing season! After the blast of HOT air last week, I’m ready for those cool fall temps. There is nothing like spending time on the trails enjoying the fall foliage. It’s such a relaxing and enjoyable time to be out moving through the great trail networks here in the QC’s.

The last big road race of the year in the QC’s is approaching quickly. The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is just under a month out. Here’s hoping your training has gone well and you’re ready to cross 3 bridges in 2 states across 4 cities! It’s always a well-supported and fun race. They have everything from a 1-mile walk/run all the way up to the full marathon distance. You still have time to register before race day, which is Sunday, Sept. 24.

If you’re entered in the half or full marathon, remember, don’t go out too fast. There’s nothing worse than blowing up early and trying to keep the wheels on to finish the race. You’ve been training for a specific gameplan and pace, so stick to it from the starting gun (or cannon in this instance). Best case scenario, you get half or ¾ of the way into the race and you’re feeling better than expected. At that point, it might be time to turn things up a bit. Finishing strong always makes for a memorable race, so best of luck to all those at the starting line.

The following week, on Saturday Sept. 30, 4sta Hike will take place at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. I highlighted the race briefly last month, so I won’t go into too many details here. Just know it’s a fun but tough trail race that in the end, supports Loud Thunder. Come hang out with other like-minded trail runners and know that your entry fee is positively impacting the Loud Thunder trail network. Each year we have a bunch of amazing companies hop on to sponsor the event. These groups not only support the runners, but Loud Thunder as well. For more information about how you can register for the race and info about our sponsors, I’ve included links for each below.

