It’s time for fall racing season! After the blast of HOT air last week, I’m ready for those cool fall temps. There is nothing like spending time on the trails enjoying the fall foliage. It’s such a relaxing and enjoyable time to be out moving through the great trail networks here in the QC’s.
The last big road race of the year in the QC’s is approaching quickly. The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is just under a month out. Here’s hoping your training has gone well and you’re ready to cross 3 bridges in 2 states across 4 cities! It’s always a well-supported and fun race. They have everything from a 1-mile walk/run all the way up to the full marathon distance. You still have time to register before race day, which is Sunday, Sept. 24.
If you’re entered in the half or full marathon, remember, don’t go out too fast. There’s nothing worse than blowing up early and trying to keep the wheels on to finish the race. You’ve been training for a specific gameplan and pace, so stick to it from the starting gun (or cannon in this instance). Best case scenario, you get half or ¾ of the way into the race and you’re feeling better than expected. At that point, it might be time to turn things up a bit. Finishing strong always makes for a memorable race, so best of luck to all those at the starting line.
The following week, on Saturday Sept. 30, 4sta Hike will take place at the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. I highlighted the race briefly last month, so I won’t go into too many details here. Just know it’s a fun but tough trail race that in the end, supports Loud Thunder. Come hang out with other like-minded trail runners and know that your entry fee is positively impacting the Loud Thunder trail network. Each year we have a bunch of amazing companies hop on to sponsor the event. These groups not only support the runners, but Loud Thunder as well. For more information about how you can register for the race and info about our sponsors, I’ve included links for each below.
Get a Grip Training Center—
www.facebook.com/GetAGripTC
Photos: 2022 Quad Cities Marathon
Damaris Areba of Grand Prairie, Texas, crosses the finish line to place first among women during Sunday's Quad Cities Marathon. Areba set a course record with a time of 2:30:29.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
A bagpiper plays for runners during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Shawna Czuba of Lake Saint Louis, Mo. holds hands with a trio of kids as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Justin Schultes of Cedar Rapids runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Patty O'Brien of Maplewood, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Dana Brecount of Keosauqua crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Polina Hodnette of Chicago crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. reacts after crossing the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. crosses the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Taylor Finch and Blake Finch of Davenport hold hands as they cross the finish line during Sunday's Quad Cities Half Marathon.
Runners cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Brett Rosauer of Iowa City crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Brianna Hunter of Chicago crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Faith Stephan of Colorado Springs, Colo. runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Becca Mallon of North Liberty crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Chase Kress of North Liberty and Bill Garrett of Davenport make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Valentyna Poltavska of Kings County, N.Y. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Melissa Taylor of Bettendorf crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Joe Ringham of Peoria crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Cory De Long of Milan crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Joe Kallenbach of Davenport and Nick Baltz of Port Byron cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Mike Chesire of Coon Rapids, Minn. crosses the finish line to place first among men during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Kallin Carolus Khan of Iowa City crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Stewart Grobstick of Dubuque crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
A runner crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jackson Limo of Grand Prairie, Texas, crosses the finish line to place first among men during Sunday's Quad Cities Marathon.
Tiffany Dolk and Jessica Tucker hold hands as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Joe Moreno, race director, left, holds hands with a 5k participant as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Sammy Rotich of Coon Rapiids, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Phil Young of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Luke Kibet of Coon Rapids, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Karen Brophy of Des Moines runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
America Bunker of East Moline and Nathan Fioramonti of East Moline cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Ryan Lubben of West Bend, Wisc. Runners crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Damaris Areba of Grand Prairie, Texas crosses the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf. Areba set a new course record with a time of 2:30:29.
Teresa Messersmith of Spring Valley crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Buzuayehu Mohomed crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Brenna Gray of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Hirut Guangul crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Anne Terranova of Glendale, Wis. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Brittany Noble of Blue Grass reacts as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Mark Fournier of Glen Ellyn, Ill. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
A runner makes his way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Artur Mueller of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Runners cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jackson Limo of Grand Prairie Texas crosses the finish line to place first among men during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Cameron Fleming of Davenport leaps up as he crosses the finish line during Sunday's Quad Cities Half Marathon.
Chris Foxen of Muscatine catches his breath after crossing the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Purity Munene crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Nicole Colombari and Kadance Hocker high-five as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Isgah Cheruto crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Isaac Boedigheimer of Cloquet, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
James Myers of Pontiac, Ill. during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Mike Gille of Bettendorf crosses the finish line to place second during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
A group of spectators react during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Dalton Rice of Davenport and Elliott Klauer of Bettendorf run during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Danny Fleener of East Moline during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Artur Mueller of Davenport during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Ramirez Jeffrey of Park City, Ill. runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Caleb Burke Verona, Wisc. runs during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
Kevin Percuoco of Davenport during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Mike Gille of Bettendorf runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Runners run off the new I-74 bridge during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Natasha Porter of Ashbury during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
Jeramy Duffee is an RRCA Running Coach with racing and coaching experience ranging from 5K's to 100+ mile trail races.
swingthegate@gmail.com
