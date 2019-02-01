ROCK ISLAND — Change can be difficult, but it has resulted in something positive for the congregation of All Saints Episcopal Church.
The church was formed at the initiative of a group of people from the former Christ Episcopal Church in Moline and Trinity Episcopal Church in Rock Island. Average attendance at All Saints services is 60 to 65.
Members will celebrate the 10th anniversary of All Saints on Feb. 10 with the Eucharist offered by Bishop Jeffrey Lee of the Diocese of Chicago at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 3145 31st Ave., Rock Island, where services for All Saints members are held each week.
Lee leads 36,000 Episcopalians in 125 congregations across northern Illinois.
The anniversary service will include a baptism, confirmation of candidates to the church and a reception. A luncheon will be held after the service. The service on Feb. 10 is a joint service with members of All Saints and St. James Lutheran.
In 2008, members of the Moline and Rock Island Episcopal congregations met in the home of a retired Episcopal minister to discuss forming an Episcopal church in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
"There were probably two meetings, with about 9-10 of us in attendance," said Sue Erickson, a founding member of All Saints. "And that's where we came up with the name All Saints."
The meetings stemmed from 2008, when retired ministers from Christ Episcopal in Moline and Trinity Episcopal in Rock Island learned the Diocese of Quincy wanted to theological differences.
"None of this was conveyed to either of the congregations, so a few of the parishioners of Christ Church started a letter campaign to both churches to explain the situation and what exactly this would mean," Erickson said. "At Christ Episcopal, we were able to set a date in February 2009 to vote if we stayed with the Episcopal Church or if we left and joined the Anglican Communion."
Erickson said that letters were sent to both congregations, explaining if members stayed with the Episcopal Church there would be a church to go to. The Rev. James Allemeier, the Rev. Larry Larson and the Rev. Peggy Lee would lead the group until a full-time priest could be called to the church.
"This would mean we would have to secure a location, have ministers, all the service books and hymnals, vestments, etc., which we were able to take care of with the enormous amount of help from the Chicago Diocese, as well as the Episcopal Cathedral in Davenport," Erickson said.
She said the group felt it was unlikely it would receive the two-thirds votes required to stay with the Episcopal church.
"We did win the vote, but it was not by two-thirds — but close to that,” she said. “So they changed the church name to Christ Anglican, kept all endowments of the Episcopal church, the building and everything in it.
"So many of us left at that time to begin our journey as All Saints," she said. "All Saints was a mission church when it was founded and achieved parish status about three years ago."
All Saints held its first service at Paulsen Manor, Moline, and then met at the Life Center on 41st Street in Moline until last spring when the congregation moved to Rock Island to share space at St. James Lutheran.
“All the time spent at 41st Street, we might be referred as a real working church, due to the fact of having to set up everything for our service — altar and chairs and more, and tearing down when we were through," Erickson said. "But in working together, the real spirit of the church and God’s plan for us as a parish was very apparent."
Allemeier and Laurence served All Saints until the church called the Rev. Roger Hungerford, who served All Saints for six years. The congregation is now searching for a pastor and will be served by Lee until the search is complete.
Linwood Goldstone is senior warden, and Bob Hand is junior warden. "Wardens" are considered officers of the parish.
Since 2009, All Saints has been part of several Quad-Cities initiatives, including Churches United, Carelink, Humility of Mary, Children’s Therapy Network of the Quad Cities, Moline Second Alarmers, Christian Care Mission meal, Christian Friendliness Food Pantry, Winnie’s Place and Arrowhead Ranch. It also is involved in national and international giving and has sent mission teams to Belize and Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
Erickson says the church’s mission is to continue to give back to the community through its outreach programs and erect a building of its own.
