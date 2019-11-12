SILVIS — Egg Parlor had me at S'mores Waffle.
After about a year in the making, the restaurant opened Oct. 9 at 1211 Avenue of the Cities, Suite 1, Silvis. When I saw the s'mores offering on the menu on Egg Parlor's Facebook page, I knew I had to have it.
And a flight of mimosas, too.
My crew and I arrived a little after 11 a.m. one recent Saturday to a 40-minute wait, but were seated within about half an hour. A host of bright yellow benches throughout the entryway and center of the restaurant made for an easy wait. (A Bloody Mary helped, too.)
For about $5.50, the Bloody Mary was nicely sized and tasty. It didn't offer much in the way of garnishes — just a stick of celery — but maybe minimalism is what it's going for, there? (After all, this isn't Wisconsin.)
Once we were seated, I ordered a flight of mimosas ($8) in mango, pineapple, wild berry and the classic orange, and later, the ever enticing s'mores waffle ($8), with chocolate chips, graham dust, toasted marshmallows and house ganache. My husband ordered the smoked brisket and corned beef hash ($9).
Perhaps growing pains are to blame, but some 20 minutes later, our food hit the table before my mimosa flight. When the flight arrived, they each were room temperature, the glasses were oddly filled to various levels, and one glass had bright pink prints of someone else's lipstick on its rim. Our server swapped it out in no time, thankfully, so we could go back to enjoying our meal.
The s'mores waffle was everything I wanted it to be and more. The waffle was fluffy and delicious, the ganache was sweet and creamy, and the graham dust ensured graham crackers in every bite.
The smoked brisket and corned beef hash also was a win. It is a cheesy, fancy pile of flavorful brisket, potatoes cooked to perfection and corned beef hash topped with a fried egg and crispy, fried onions.
While warmer than I would have preferred, the mimosas were stronger than I expected and tasty. The pineapple and mango were my favorites.
After about a year of planning, Mitch Kadriu and his girlfriend, Tory Vejseli, opened Egg Parlor. It lends a sort of modern-industrial feel with an exposed ceiling and metal chairs, and features a nice color scheme with a contrast of bright yellow, black and white.
Kadriu, who also owns Tap 22 in Silvis, said he and his girlfriend were inspired by breakfast and lunch restaurants in Chicago, and wanted to bring a similar spot to the Quad-Cities. They built the menu from scratch with their own recipes, he said. They currently are working on a third restaurant in Moline, and are exploring options for a second Egg Parlor on the Iowa side of the river.
Egg Parlor is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are served all day. For more information, visit eggparlor.co or facebook.com/eggparlor.
