DAVENPORT — I'm a bit of a pizza aficionado, so it means a lot when I say I am blown away by the slices at LoPiez.
I've had the gourmet, the artisanal, the cheap, the take-and-bake and the frozen. Suffice it to say that I know my pizza.
And LoPiez is now one of my very favorites.
We heard the buzz a few months back when the joint opened — at 429 E. 3rd St. Suite 1, Davenport — and had grabbed a hurried slice when family came to town. I was pretty impressed, but the meal was more for function than for fun. It had been on my mind, so one recent afternoon, I returned with my husband, pulled up a chair, took my time and saw what it was all about.
The modestly sized dining room at LoPiez features a bar, a couple of window bar seats, a few tables at the room's center and a wall of tables that are half booth, half chairs. The place can be packed on the weekends, but when we went for a late lunch/early dinner on a week day, there were several open seats.
Large, colorful, pizza-themed artworks by local artist Johnnie Cluney fill a great portion of the wall space. The booths are a little beat up, but in a loved and lived-in sort of way. (According to its Facebook page, a re-cover may be coming soon!) A pinball machine from Analog Arcade Bar begs to be played. Throw in a cement floor, and it feels like you're listening to music and relaxing in your friend's garage — but with mind-blowingly delicious pizza.
When we arrived, the bartender/order taker was chatting and laughing with the folks who sat at the bar. He didn't treat us any differently. (Kind, too, was the gentleman who brought us our food.)
After peeking at the menu, we settled on the six Agave Garlic Knots for $6, a slice of pepperoni for $5.75, and a slice of the artist of the month's pizza, Love Potion, for $8.
LoPiez's self-described rock 'n' roll New York-style pizza is available by the slice or pie with all of the standard toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, basil, pineapple, olives, green peppers, spinach and fresh or pickled jalapenos. “Premium” toppings include bacon, chorizo, fresh mozzarella, chicken, garlic, artichoke hearts and vegan meatballs.
You can build your own pie or choose from a handful of concoctions, including an artist of the month's pizza, 10% of whose proceeds benefit the local artist or band for which it is named. October's artist of the month is Iowa City's Closet Witch, and its Love Potion features “garlic, mushroom and basil with extra basil, mozzarella and signature red sauce.”
And that signature sauce is to die for.
Andrew Lopez, who co-owns LoPiez with his brother, Peter, said they don't do anything crazy with the sauce. “We just use a little extra red pepper flakes,” he said. “It's all fresh sauce. That's, I think, another reason ours tastes better; we make it fresh every day.”
The garlic knots came out first, and I was expecting them to be your run-of-the-mill garlic-bready side. I was wrong. The agave garlic butter makes them sweet, but not too sweet, and the red pepper-laced dipping sauce offers the perfect, tangy contrast. We fought over them.
Our slices of pizza — roughly the size of our heads — arrived on two strategically overlapped plates. Thanks be to thin crust: Even though the slices appear to be huge, the thin crust makes them perfectly portioned! We used the paper plates to help fold the slices in half for easier eating.
Like the garlic knots, the pizza crust is brushed with agave, giving it that hint of sweetness. The pepperoni was your standard — I'm not sure you can improve upon the meat of the Gods, anyway — but paired with the crust, sauce and gooey mozzarella, this slice was pepperoni pizza, but elevated.
Love Potion, too, had us under its spell. When we ordered it, I wondered whether if “basil with extra basil” would be, in fact, too much basil, but it worked completely. The garlic flavor came through nicely, too, and the mushrooms were a wonderful complement.
Love Potion “is a very basic slice," Lopez said, "but everyone has said it's, like, their favorite.”
I'd have to agree.
Lopez said he had toured with a lot of bands over the years, and he and his brother spent a few years living in Denver, "so we had chances to try out different pizzas,” Lopez said. Everything from “New York-style, Chicago-style, you know, pizza from L.A. — we've tried it all.”
They decided New York-style was their favorite.
They had been looking to start a business together, Lopez said earlier this year, and opening a pizza place just clicked. The brothers "found that there's not really New York-style thin crust pizza around here,” Lopez said, adding that he and his brother wanted to change that.
I, for one, am glad they did.
