1891 Davenport home gets total makeover

A tour of the 1891 home that Ed and Sandy Winborn are restoring begins at the front where exterior architectural details command your attention.
First there's the open front porch, topped with a triangular pediment. Inside the triangle there is wood molding that looks like a spider web. On either side of the triangle on the second floor there are two windows, topped by a decorative half-circle of wood, also filled with spider web molding. And above that on the third floor is a gable with two windows with decorative siding in the peak.
Lots to take in!
Through the front door, you step into a foyer with an open staircase to your right and a set of pocket doors — doors that slide in and out of the walls — that open to a front parlor to your left.
A highlight of the parlor is the fireplace with a wood mantel and a gold-fading-to-brown tile surrounded with images of two minstrels and a woman lying on her side, rendered in relief in larger tiles.
Through a doorway is the second parlor with a three-window bay. Winborn expects this room to be used as a family room.
Through another set of pocket doors is the dining room and behind that is the kitchen, a half bath (probably a pantry originally, Winborn said) and back stairs.
Even on a cloudy day, light pours into the home through a large number of tall windows, made even taller by transoms above that could have been opened in the summer for cooling breezes.
Upstairs, the Winborns have done some rearranging. When they bought the house, the upstairs had one bathroom and three bedrooms, two exceptionally large and open, an unusual layout for an old house.
The Winborns added walls so that now there are three bedrooms, two full baths with tub-shower units, and a laundry room that could be converted into a fourth bedroom by taking out the washer and dryer.
For the new doorways, the Winborns purchased six-panel doors and trimmed them with historic architectural salvage from the Architectural Rescue Shop so that the doorways look like they've always been there.
What's done, what's coming up
When the Winborns bought the home, it already had a new roof installed by the investment company that owned it previously. The building wasn't so good on the bottom end, though.
• Shoring up. One of the main beams in the basement had been eaten away by termites and sagged about four inches. They replaced this, along with many termite-damaged floor joists, and installed five round steel columns for support. They also treated the house for termites and have annual inspections so the infestation doesn't reoccur.
• New plumbing, heating, air-conditioning and electrical systems. This is apparent in the basement, too, with new white plastic pipes for water and sewer, a new furnace and water heater and shiny metal ductwork.
• New floors. Upstairs, on the main floor, they have put down plywood where original wood floors had rotted away, mainly in the kitchen.
• New drywall. They also have removed plaster walls and ceilings that were water-damaged and replaced them with drywall. Again, this was mostly in the kitchen.
• New exterior clapboard. Outside, the original wood clapboard siding is in mostly-good shape, but they've replaced boards that were rotted. In spring they'll hire a painter.
• New front porch. Also in spring they expect to replace the front porch and restore it to the wrap-around it was originally.
"That'll make a huge difference," Ed Winborn said.
• Pocket doors. The home has two sets of pocket doors that were so gummed up that they didn't work. A carpenter has them sliding again with the touch of a finger.
• Windows. The Winborns replaced all the windows on the second floor with new. They're still deciding about the first floor. "People who restore (old homes) want you to rebuild," Winborn said. But replacement would be less expensive.
• Floors. Once everything else is done, they will sand, stain and finish the floors that are in good shape, and will likely paint those upstairs. With Sandy's eye for color and design, they can't miss.
"We're in the final stages, but we still have a lot of work to do," Winborn said. He hopes to be finished by late summer, having put around $120,000 into the reconstruction. Then the couple probably will rent it out for a time to get some money coming back in, but ultimately would like to sell it to a young family.