1891 Davenport home gets total makeover

Through a doorway is the second parlor with a three-window bay. Winborn expects this room to be used as a family room.

Through another set of pocket doors is the dining room and behind that is the kitchen, a half bath (probably a pantry originally, Winborn said) and back stairs.

Even on a cloudy day, light pours into the home through a large number of tall windows, made even taller by transoms above that could have been opened in the summer for cooling breezes.

Upstairs, the Winborns have done some rearranging. When they bought the house, the upstairs had one bathroom and three bedrooms, two exceptionally large and open, an unusual layout for an old house.

The Winborns added walls so that now there are three bedrooms, two full baths with tub-shower units, and a laundry room that could be converted into a fourth bedroom by taking out the washer and dryer.

For the new doorways, the Winborns purchased six-panel doors and trimmed them with historic architectural salvage from the Architectural Rescue Shop so that the doorways look like they've always been there.

What's done, what's coming up