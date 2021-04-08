5 bike rides in the Quad-Cities area

Whether you bought your first bike during the pandemic, or have been cycling for years, the Quad-Cities area offers several paved trails to get out for a spin. Here are five of our favorites:

1. Mississippi River Trail - Davenport, Bettendorf and Riverdale

Enjoy the views of the Iowa Quad-Cities' downtown districts and the Mighty Mississippi River from west Davenport to Riverdale along about 18 miles of paved, largely flat, trails. qctrails.org

2. Duck Creek Parkway, Davenport, Bettendorf and Riverdale

A paved path with few hills that borders city parks in Davenport and Bettendorf, this 13.5 mile trail is perfect for beginners. There are multiple access points from Emeis Park in Davenport to the trail's end in Riverdale. qctrails.org

3. Great River Trail, Rock Island to Savanna