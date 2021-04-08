5 bike rides in the Quad-Cities area

Whether you bought your first bike during the pandemic, or have been cycling for years, the Quad-Cities area offers several paved trails to get out for a spin. Here are five of our favorites:
1. Mississippi River Trail - Davenport, Bettendorf and Riverdale
Enjoy the views of the Iowa Quad-Cities' downtown districts and the Mighty Mississippi River from west Davenport to Riverdale along about 18 miles of paved, largely flat, trails. qctrails.org
2. Duck Creek Parkway, Davenport, Bettendorf and Riverdale
A paved path with few hills that borders city parks in Davenport and Bettendorf, this 13.5 mile trail is perfect for beginners. There are multiple access points from Emeis Park in Davenport to the trail's end in Riverdale. qctrails.org
3. Great River Trail, Rock Island to Savanna
Up for a longer adventure? You can start the Great River trail at Sunset Marina in Rock Island and ride 63 miles along the Mississippi River to U.S. 52 in Savanna. While parts of the trail are on low-traffic roads, most of the route from Rock Island to Silvis is a dedicated paved path. greatrivertrail.org
4. Hennepin Canal Parkway
Beginners can start with the three mile trail where the Rock River meets the Mississippi at Big Island in Milan. If you're ready for a longer trip, there are 70 miles of paved trails along the main canal that runs from Colona on the Rock River to Bureau Junction, near the Illinois River. www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Activity/Pages/HennepinCanal
5. Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail, DeWitt
A five-mile paved trail takes you through wooded areas and Westbrook Park in DeWitt, and is perfect for all skill levels. dewittiowa.org