Robert and Janice Anderson, of Port Byron, Illinois are
celebrating their 50th Anniversary. They will have an open
house from 1:00 – 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 2nd
Family, friends and neighbors are welcome. They were
married August 31, 1968 in Bettendorf, Iowa. They have
two children: Brenda Anderson-Ek, Wichita, Kansas and
Robert Anderson Jr, Woodhull, Illinois. They have six
grandsons: Jadrian Michael, Preston James,
Carrson Joseph, Blake Issac Anderson, Evan John Ek,
and Griffen Anderson Ek. Robert is a retired machinist
who worked at J.I. Case Bettendorf, Iowa and Alcoa,
Riverdale, Iowa. Janice is a retired nurse who has worked
at Genesis Medical Center, Community General Hospital,
Sterling, Illinois and local nursing homes.