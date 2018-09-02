Try 1 month for 99¢
Anderson

Robert and Janice Anderson, of Port Byron, Illinois are

celebrating their 50th Anniversary. They will have an open

house from 1:00 – 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 2nd

Family, friends and neighbors are welcome. They were

married August 31, 1968 in Bettendorf, Iowa. They have

two children: Brenda Anderson-Ek, Wichita, Kansas and

Robert Anderson Jr, Woodhull, Illinois. They have six

grandsons: Jadrian Michael, Preston James,

Carrson Joseph, Blake Issac Anderson, Evan John Ek,

and Griffen Anderson Ek. Robert is a retired machinist

who worked at J.I. Case Bettendorf, Iowa and Alcoa,

Riverdale, Iowa. Janice is a retired nurse who has worked

at Genesis Medical Center, Community General Hospital,

Sterling, Illinois and local nursing homes.

