Gary and Mary Ellen Blunck will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on December 28, 2018. Mary Ellen Sheridan and Lt. Gary Blunck were married at half past noon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in DeWitt, IA during a blizzard. Gary worked at Deere & Co., redesigning and modernizing Deere factories worldwide. He retired in 2009. Mary Ellen retired in 2006 from the Davenport School District as a math & reading teacher. The couple have 2 sons, Andy & Larry (died in 1995). Andy & his wife , Brandi, have 2 sons, Devin & Carter. To help celebrate this milestone, they cruised the Nile River in Egypt. In July they took a Disney Alaskan Cruise with Andy and his family.