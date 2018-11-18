Norm and Pat Boelk of Bettendorf, IA will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on November 23, 2018. Norm and Pat were married at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dubuque, IA with the Rev. Donald Zelle officiating. Norm is the past owner of Materials & Equipment, Inc. and present owner of Norman Boelk, LLC. Pat recently retired from her career as an Occupational Therapist. Their children and spouses are Beth Waller (Jeff), Davenport, IA and Brian Boelk (Amy) of West Branch, IA. They have been blessed with six grandchildren: Logan and Mason Waller and Taylor, Rediet, Carver and Kinnick Boelk. They will celebrate their anniversary with a family trip to Maui, HI.