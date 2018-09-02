Try 1 month for 99¢
Bruce
Len and Joan Bruce will be celebrating their 50th

wedding anniversary with an open house for their family

and friends on Sunday, September 9 from 2-4 pm at

St. Paul Lutheran Church; 2136 Brady St., Davenport,

IA. They were married 50 years ago at First Lutheran

Church in Janesville, WI.

Both are retired educators. Most recently, Len was the

principal of Camanche High School, and Joan was employed

by the Pleasant Valley School District as a Spanish

teacher. Their children are Robert,(Holli) Bruce of Chandler,

Arizona and Angela, (Mike) of Farmersburg, Iowa.

They are blessed with two grandchildren, Sara and Sean,

and two great-grandchildren, Ofelia and Lyla.

