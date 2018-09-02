Len and Joan Bruce will be celebrating their 50th
wedding anniversary with an open house for their family
and friends on Sunday, September 9 from 2-4 pm at
St. Paul Lutheran Church; 2136 Brady St., Davenport,
IA. They were married 50 years ago at First Lutheran
Church in Janesville, WI.
Both are retired educators. Most recently, Len was the
principal of Camanche High School, and Joan was employed
by the Pleasant Valley School District as a Spanish
teacher. Their children are Robert,(Holli) Bruce of Chandler,
Arizona and Angela, (Mike) of Farmersburg, Iowa.
They are blessed with two grandchildren, Sara and Sean,
and two great-grandchildren, Ofelia and Lyla.